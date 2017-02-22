Syrian refugee son, mother reunited after travel ban, delays





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A reunion years in the making unfolded at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday.

Syrian refugees Zane Shami and his mother kissed each other moments after she stepped off a plane early Wednesday afternoon.

Shami has lived in the U.S. since 1996 and was looking forward to having his mom move into his home in Hudsonville two weeks ago. But those plans were delayed when President Donald Trump issued a temporary travel ban.

Shami’s mother was finishing up the immigration process and was supposed to come to the U.S. on Feb. 7 when the executive order was issued, suspending the U.S. refugee program and travel for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Shami said his mother moved to Kuwait to escape the war and violence in Syria.

A federal judge later suspended the travel ban, reviving Shami’s mother’s plans to come to America.

After hours of flight cancelations and delays due to fog, Shami said Wednesday he’s just happy to have his mom with him in West Michigan.

“It was a long two days of travel – long two days. She’s well, that’s important. I’m just happy – very blessed to have my mother coming here to live with me and she’s safe,” said Shami.

Shami said he doesn’t oppose Trump’s efforts to tighten U.S. security, but doesn’t believe banning travel from certain countries is the best way to do so.

