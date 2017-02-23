13-year-old seriously injured in Kalamazoo hit-and-run

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 13-year-old boy suffered from serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Colonial Manor Wednesday evening.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department was called to Bronson Hospital to investigate a hit-and-run accident around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say an older small grey or silver sedan, without a working driver’s side rear taillight, is the vehicle in question.

The sedan was traveling south on Colonial Trail Drive when it hit the teenager. The vehicle then sped away from the scene and failed to stop or give aid to the injured teen.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officials are asking for information from the community regarding this incident, which could lead to the discovery of the suspect vehicle and its occupants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Information can also be reported online through the Silent Observer website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

