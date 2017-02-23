2 arrested after breaking into home, tying up women

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested after Battle Creek police say they broke into a home and tied up two women.

The victims told police they were robbed at knifepoint and tied up at a home on Baughman Court, north of Springfield, around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The women were taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims may have suffered a broken ankle.

Officers believe the suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene. About 30 minutes after officers identified the suspects, they located them at an area hotel. One of the supects was found hiding in the laundry room.

The suspect vehicle was also found parked nearby and an accomplice was identified.

The two primary suspects were taken to jail on multiple felony charges.

