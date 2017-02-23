28th Street at Eastern closed due to injury crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A busy intersection in Grand Rapids is closed due to a crash.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday and closed both directions of 28th Street at Eastern Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the crash does involve injuries, but it’s unknown how many people were injured or to what extent. The circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown.

Drivers should avoid the area. Detour information: Drivers heading east on 28th Street should take Madison to either Burton or 36th Street. For westbound drivers, take Kalamazoo to Burton or 36th Street.

