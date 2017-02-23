A colorful tapestry of history at Kalamazoo Valley Museum

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOOD) – Celebrate Black History Month at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. Right now, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting an exhibit of beautifully handcrafted quilts called ‘And Still We Rise‘.

The quilts narrate the history of the African American experience, capturing the stories of freedom’s heroes, ranging from Frederick Douglass to Barack Obama. Through the rich colors, patterns, and symbols, the exhibition features stories that aim to start important conversations on sensitive topics from history, and furthering the conversation of race in America.

‘And Still We Rise’ encourages visitors to learn about national events from the 17th century through today. Quilting is a female-dominated art medium. This exhibit is partnered with the Women of Color Quilters Network, which will be holding an event to continue the conversation this summer.

Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, the founder of the Women of Color Quilters Network and curator of ‘And Still We Rise’, will be speaking about the exhibit on May 21st at 1:30 p.m. The program is free, and no registration is necessary. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.

