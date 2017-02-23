B-93 announces 2017 Birthday Bash lineup

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
LEFT: Singer-songwriter Jake Owen performs on Day 3 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP). RIGHT: This April 1, 1012 file photo shows Big Kenny, left, John Rich, of musical group Big and Rich, arriving at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, file)
LEFT: Singer-songwriter Jake Owen performs on Day 3 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP). RIGHT: This April 1, 1012 file photo shows Big Kenny, left, John Rich, of musical group Big and Rich, arriving at the 47th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, file)

MARTIN, Mich. (WOOD) — B-93 announced its 2017 Birthday Bash lineup featuring headliners Big & Rich and Jake Owen.

The two-day country music concert will be held on June 17 and 18 at the US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin.

Reserved seating and parking passes for the 25th annual Birthday Bash are available online. Reserved seating costs between $39.99-$69.99 and two-day parking passes are $60.

General admission tickets are free and can be found at ticket stops beginning in May.

The full Birthday Bash lineup:

Saturday, June 17:

  • Big & Rich
  • Granger Smith
  • Michael Ray
  • Brooke Eden

Sunday, June 18:

  • Jake Owen
  • Parmalee
  • Tucker Beathard
  • Jackie Lee
  • Trent Harmon
  • Luke Combs