B-93 announces 2017 Birthday Bash lineup

MARTIN, Mich. (WOOD) — B-93 announced its 2017 Birthday Bash lineup featuring headliners Big & Rich and Jake Owen.

The two-day country music concert will be held on June 17 and 18 at the US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin.

Reserved seating and parking passes for the 25th annual Birthday Bash are available online. Reserved seating costs between $39.99-$69.99 and two-day parking passes are $60.

General admission tickets are free and can be found at ticket stops beginning in May.

The full Birthday Bash lineup:

Saturday, June 17:

Big & Rich

Granger Smith

Michael Ray

Brooke Eden

Sunday, June 18:

Jake Owen

Parmalee

Tucker Beathard

Jackie Lee

Trent Harmon

Luke Combs

