Deputies: Teen injured in hit-and-run deemed false

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are deciding if they will seek charges after a false report about a hit-and-run that allegedly injured a teenager.

Deputies were called to Bronson Hospital to investigate the alleged hit-and-run that occurred at Colonial Manor in Oshtemo Township around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were told a sedan was traveling south on Colonial Trail Drive when it hit the 13-year-old boy who was skateboarding and then sped off.

The teenager suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned the circumstances surrounding how the boy was injured were false. The incident remains under investigation as authorities decide whether or not to seek charges.

