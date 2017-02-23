Family Christian closing all stores including 7 in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan-based retailer Family Christian is closing all of its stores.

The retailer announced in a release on Thursday that changing consumer behavior and declining sales led to their decision to close.

Family Christian employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states. They have seven locations in West Michigan including Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Holland, Walker, Grand Rapids, Grandville and Muskegon.

Family Christian plans to liquidate all of their assets; however, they did not specify when the closure will happen.

“We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy,” said Family Christian President Chuck Bengochea in a news release. “Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline. In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market. We have prayerfully looked at all possible options, trusting God’s plan for our organization, and the difficult decision to liquidate is our only recourse.”

Family Christian has been in business for 85 years.

