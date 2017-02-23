Kalamazoo, Climax-Scotts schools closed Friday for illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools and Climax-Scotts Public Schools will both be closed Friday due to illness.

In an afternoon release, Kalamazoo schools said that on Thursday, about 1,900 students were absent or sent home sick with stomach-related or flu-like symptoms.

The district said that after consulting with the Kalamazoo County Health and Human Services, it decided to cancel classes for Friday. That will give the district three days to clean and disinfect buildings.

The Climax-Scotts school district also called off Friday classes due to illness. Daycare is also closed. Basketball games, whoever, will be held as scheduled.

