Man killed when vehicle hits tree in Mecosta Co.

AETNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 88-year-old Newaygo man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on US-131 in Mecosta County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on northbound US-131 near Jefferson Road in Aetna Township, north of Howard City.

According to a Michigan State Police news release, ames Howard Kellogg suffered a medical episode which caused him to drive off the roadway and into a tree.

Kellogg was taken to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

