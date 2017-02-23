MSP: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on US-131

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed Thursday night in a wrong-way crash on a stretch of northbound US-131 in metro Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the wrong-way driver was first reported around 9:50 p.m. headed south in the northbound lanes of the highway around Burton Street.
The crash happened just south of 28th Street. According to a release from the Michigan State Police, the wrong-way driver hit a vehicle. Another vehicle going north was not able to avoid the crash and was also involved.
The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down for several hours starting at 36th Street .