Perrin partners with Fifth Third River Bank Run for fun and fellowship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The 40th annual Fifth Third River Bank Run is right around the corner, and there are a lot of fun new things on the horizon. Perrin Brewing Company will be the official craft beer of the 2017 Fifth Third River Bank Run.

Fifth Third will be hosting a “No Problems” training run every second Tuesday of the month at Perrin Brewing. The Runs will start at 6 p.m. Followed by social time at Perrin. The training runs will start and finish at Perrin. Join the Fifth Third River Bank Run Road Warriors for a 3-mile group run, with the option of running up to 5 miles.

Perrin beer will be found at the end of the Riverbank run for the post-race party, at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

Dates for Perrin training series are: March 14th, April 11th, and May 9th. Free, no registration required!

Event dates:

Fifth Third Junior – Wednesday, May 10

40th Annual Fifth Third River Bank Run – Saturday, May 13

Sports and Fitness Expo – Friday, May 12

11am to 8pm – DeVos Place

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

