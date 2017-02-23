Police: Wrong-way crash on US-131 in metro GR





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash apparently caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a stretch of northbound US-131 in metro Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the wrong-way driver was first reported around 9:50 p.m. headed south in the northbound lanes of the highway around Burton Street.

The crash happened just south of 28th Street. The damage to the vehicles involved appears to be quite severe. Dispatchers say injuries were reported, but it’s not yet known how serious those injuries may be.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down starting at 36th Street.

GRPD also said several vehicles may have spun out on the wet road while trying to avoid the wrong-way driver.

Michigan State Police are handling the crash.

