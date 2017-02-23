Serial bank robber sentenced to federal prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A serial bank robber is heading to a federal prison.

Anthony Oby Loose, 33, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced Thursday to 12 and a half years in prison for bank robbery, and must pay $20,458.73 in restitution.

Loose robbed the Fifth Third Bank in Big Rapids on July 20, 2016, the Four Flags Credit Union in Niles on July 13, 2016 and a Comerica Bank in Lansing on June 3, 2016. He was on parole for another bank robbery at the time, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s office.

On July 22, 2016, was arrested at the Budgetel Inn in Grand Rapids after a brief standoff with police. FBI found $4,700 hidden behind the drywall in the bathroom of his hotel room, the release said.

In October, Loose pled guilty to the Big Rapids robbery. The charges for the other robberies were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

