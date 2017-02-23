Snyder appoints Springstead to 27th Circuit Court

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County prosecutor is moving to the other side of the bench.

Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed Robert Springstead to be a judge in the 27th Circuit Court, which covers Newaygo and Oceana counties.

Springstead, who is from White Cloud, has served as the prosecuting attorney in Newaygo County since 2010. Before that, he worked in private practice.

He will fill the vacancy created when Judge Anthony Monton resigned. Springstead can run for a full six-year term in November 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

