Surveillance system alerts homeowner to break-in





OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Borculo-area homeowner alerted police to three burglars in his home thanks to a surveillance system.

Joe Vredeveld bought the two motion-sensor cameras just two weeks ago from a Best Buy. Thursday morning, he got email notifications that there was movement in his house. After checking the video links, he saw three people had broken in, so he called police.

“I said, ‘There’s a break in, you know, people are in my house.’ And they said, ‘How do you know?’ And I said, ‘I have a video surveillance that emails it right to my phone,’” Vredeveld said Thursday night, speaking only to 24 Hour News 8.

The suspected thieves were leaving just as deputies arrived, and proceeded to lead them on a two-county chase before crashing in Wyoming and getting arrested.

Vredeveld is still going through his belongings, but knows for sure the thieves took a television, computer and loaded gun.

The chase ended in the suspects’ car rolling over, so Vredeveld is being realistic about which belongings he’ll get back.

“After seeing the crash and the rollover, I doubt that (the TV is) any good any more. The gun, everything else, I’m sure is fine. I’ll get all that back,” he said, adding that investigators told him the criminal case could impact when his belongings are returned.

The three suspects — a woman and two men — are not yet facing formal charges and their names have not been released.

Wyoming police chase crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Wyoming police cruisers surround the flipped vehicle of a break-in suspect, who crashed on Byron Center Avenue north of 44th Street on Feb. 23, 2017. Authorities surround the flipped vehicle of a break-in suspect, who crashed on Byron Center Avenue north of 44th Street on Feb. 23, 2017. (Krystyna Marie via Facebook) Wyoming police cruisers surround the flipped vehicle of a break-in suspect, who crashed on Byron Center Avenue north of 44th Street on Feb. 23, 2017. Wyoming police cruisers surround the flipped vehicle of a break-in suspect, who crashed on Byron Center Avenue north of 44th Street on Feb. 23, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

