Top 10 finalists in Whitecaps’ food contest

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — After receiving hundreds of food ideas, the Whitecaps have chosen the top ten finalists in their eighth annual food contest.

Last month, fans were asked to submit food ideas to be featured on the Fifth Third Ballpark’s menu this season. After looking at several hundred ideas submitted by fans and dozens of ideas from the GFS Test Kitchen, they were able to narrow it down to just ten choices.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite item until 4 p.m. on March 3. The winner will be announced later in March and will be put on the menu this season.

Below is a complete list of the ten food contest finalists:

Dessert Fries: French Fries with ice-cream toppings (chocolate and strawberry sauce)

French Fries with ice-cream toppings (chocolate and strawberry sauce) The Last Samuroll: Deep fried sushi roll served with Siracha mayo

Deep fried sushi roll served with Siracha mayo I Full Tower: Footlong corn dog surrounded in onion rings

Footlong corn dog surrounded in onion rings Beercheese Poutine: Waffle fries with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beercheese sauce and green onions on top

Waffle fries with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beercheese sauce and green onions on top The Alan Spammell: Fried Spam and mac n’ cheese topped with bacon and served on a bun

Fried Spam and mac n’ cheese topped with bacon and served on a bun Cy Youngdae: Strawberries and whip cream sandwiched between two donuts

Strawberries and whip cream sandwiched between two donuts Nacho Mama’s PB&J: Deep fried peanut butter and jelly coated in Doritos

Deep fried peanut butter and jelly coated in Doritos Mighty Mac Dog: Hot dog topped with mac n’ cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun

Hot dog topped with mac n’ cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel bun Hula Chicken Dance : Half of a pineapple hollowed out and served with teriyaki chicken and rice

: Half of a pineapple hollowed out and served with teriyaki chicken and rice Deep Fried Bubble Gum: Self-explanatory

In 2016, fans chose Dutch Love as the winner — which included pot roast, cheese curds, french fries and turkey gravy wrapped up in a pita. In 2015, it was the Hot-To-Tot — a concoction of buffalo chicken, bleu cheese and tater tots.

Past winners also include 2014’s Auger Dogger, 2013’s Baco, 2012’s Westside Po’ Boy, 2011’s Chicks with Sticks and 2010’s Cudighi Yooper Sandwich and Declaration of Independence.

The Whitecaps’ home opener is April 6 against the South Bend Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Ticket information can be found online.

Finalists for 2017 Whitecaps’ food contest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beercheese Poutine. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Cy Youngdae. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Deep Fried Bubble Gum. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Dessert Fries. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Hula Chicken Dance. (Courtesy Whitecaps) I Full Tower. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Mighty Mac Dog. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Nacho Mama's PB&J. (Courtesy Whitecaps) The Alan Spammell. (Courtesy Whitecaps) The Last Samuroll. (Courtesy Whitecaps)

