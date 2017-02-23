Two-county police chase ends in crash, 3 arrests in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The hunt for a group of break-in suspects in Ottawa County has ended in a crash, following a police chase that spanned two counties and topped 90 mph.
Ottawa County dispatchers say it started with a break-in in the Borculo area Thursday morning.
The chase began just before 9:30 a.m. Authorities followed the vehicle for about 20 miles, hitting speeds of up to 90 mph in rural Ottawa County before the suspects’ vehicle crashed on Byron Center Avenue north of 44th Street in Wyoming.
Investigators arrested the female driver and two male passengers. No one was injured.
A witness told 24 Hour News 8 up to eight Ottawa County patrol vehicles were following the suspects’ vehicle on 28th Street.
Authorities believed the response was warranted, given the danger the suspects possibly posed.
“We have to weigh in the factors. This was a home invasion (and) the suspects were believed to be armed. There was a risk to the public here if they weren’t captured,” said Capt. John Wolffis.