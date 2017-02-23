Video shows crash that threw Wyoming officer, injured woman

Related Coverage 2nd crash throws Wyoming officer responding to wreck

WARNING: SOME PEOPLE MAY FIND THE ABOVE VIDEO DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released dash camera video of a US-131 crash that injured a Wyoming officer with a warning: some viewers may find it disturbing.

Police released the video Thursday, the same day 36-year-old Jeffrey Lee Huizenga of Dorr was formally charged with two felonies in connection to the Feb. 1 crash on northbound US-131, north of 44th Street.

The video shows Officer Ryan Silvis approaching a 23-year-old woman whose wrecked pickup truck was blocking the left two lanes.

Shortly after he reaches the driver, a car smashes into the damaged pickup, pinning the pickup truck driver between the concrete barrier and vehicle. The impact of the crash also sent Silvis flying more than 30 feet, knocking the portable radio off his belt, police said.

The video shows Silvis was get back on his feet and run to his cruiser to radio for help. He then returns to the crash to help the trapped driver.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says Silvis activated his emergency lights and parked his cruiser near the left side of the center lane to warn oncoming drivers of the crash.

Silvis and the pickup truck driver were taken to a local hospital with injuries and are still recovering. Huizenga wasn’t injured in the crash.

Huizenga is charged with causing a serious injury crash – a two-year felony — and not moving over for emergency vehicles, which is a one-year felony.

Wyoming police say they’re thankful no one was killed in the crash. They’re reminding people to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

