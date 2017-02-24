3 suspects in break-in, high-speed police chase charged

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Three alleged burglars who led police on a high-speed chase that spanned two counties are facing charges.

The driver, 26-year-old Jacqualine Nicole Jumper was charged Friday in Holland District Court with second-degree home invasion, fleeing and eluding a police officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and operating with the presence of a controlled substance in her blood.

Edward Santiago Motelongo, 26, of Park Township, is charged with second-degree home invasion, weapons charges and being a habitual offender.

The third suspect, 33-year-old Sidney James Woods Jr., of Holland, is charged with second-degree home invasion and being a habitual offender.

All three suspects remain in Ottawa County Jail without bond, according to Capt. Mark Bennett.

It started with a break-in Thursday in the Borculo area. When authorities arrived on scene, the suspects’ vehicle was leaving.

Authorities chased the vehicle for about 20 miles, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph in rural Ottawa County. After entering Kent County, the suspects crashed on Byron Center Avenue just north of 44th Street in Wyoming and were arrested.

According to the OCSD, the suspects were out of jail on bond for unrelated cases when Thursday’s incidents occurred.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

