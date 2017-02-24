Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday; up to 3″ snow Saturday

Related Coverage FREE: Storm Team 8 weather app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for five West Michigan counties as storms blow through the area.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for Branch, Eaton, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.

>>Related: Weather alerts on woodtv.com

A Special Weather Statement has also been issued for Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren counties due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and hail.

Beginning at 3 a.m. and running through 8 p.m. Saturday, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Allegan, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties. This advisory includes a forecast of 1-3 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph that could cause whiteout conditions.

Storm Team 8 is monitoring this weather as it crosses the viewing area. Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 5, 6 and 7 for the latest forecast from meteorologists Bill Steffen and Kyle Underwood. Additionally, up-to-date radar can be found on woodtv.com.

>>Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

