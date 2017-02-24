Broadway Grand Rapids announces its 2017-18 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Broadway Grand Rapids next season begins with Broadway’s biggest blockbuster WICKED, the untold story of the Witches of Oz on stage for an unprecedented 3 weeks at DeVos Performance Hall. One of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, LES MISÉRABLES returns in November. Next is BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, which tells the inspiring true story of King’s rise to stardom. The BODYGUARD, based on the smash hit film, featuring some of the biggest selling songs of all time will heat up the stage in March. And finally, completing the season is the Tony® Award-winning Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I.

The Broadway Grand Rapids subscription series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

In addition, Broadway Grand Rapids will present two special events next season. The perfect kick-off to holiday season, MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis, will be here for one performance in December. The return of the percussive hit, STOMP will bring some new surprises to the stage for 3 nights in January, 2018.

All performances, subscription shows and special events alike will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids.

For show dates, times, and descriptions: https://broadwaygrandrapids.com/

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The five-show subscription package includes: Wicked, Les Misérables, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, The Bodyguard, & The King and I. Season packages offer the biggest savings off individual ticket prices and advance ticket purchasing before the general public for all presentations. Broadway GR offers easy payment plans, free lost-ticket replacement, no-fee ticket exchanges, personalized service, exclusive privileges, and the same reserved seats for each show. The 5-show Subscription Series package price ranges from $207 to $466, depending on seating section and performance day and time. Tickets to Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and STOMP are not included in the season package, but subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase and receive discounts where applicable. The 2017-2018 Subscription Series may be renewed or purchased from Broadway Grand Rapids by calling 616-235-6285, in person at 122 Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids, by mail using the order form which can be downloaded from the BGR website or using the ONLINE ordering system at www.broadwaygrandrapids.com. BGR office hours are 9 to 5 Monday through Thursday, and 9 to 4 on Fridays. The subscription renewal deadline is Thursday, April 20, 2017.

To receive exclusive pre-sale offers and discounts on upcoming shows sign up for the BGR Eclub at www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com/Eclub.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

