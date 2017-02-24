Cardiac intervention and recent advances at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When we think about treatment for heart problems, we often think of heart surgery… But for many patients and conditions, there’s an even better option.

Dr. Joseph Vettukattil, an interventional cardiologist and co-director of the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, was in studio to talk about that option.

**Watch the video above for information on cardiac interventions. Learn what are common interventions in children and adults, recent advances in cardiac catheterization, innovative solutions he’s found for patients, and more!

About Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

“When your baby, child or teenager is sick, you want the best possible care, now. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is committed to providing high-quality, safe health care that’s all kids, all the time. Our child and family-focused medical care includes inpatient care in Grand Rapids and outpatient care in clinics throughout Michigan. Our expert doctors, nurses, technicians and child life specialists are also the first to agree that the best hospital medicine includes free slushies, pet visitors and playtime whenever possible.”

