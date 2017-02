GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOTV4 had a blast at the Go Red for Women Luncheon! Did you know heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year? That’s approximately one woman every minute.

Watch the video above for West Michigan ladies’ testimonies and learn how you can Go Red!

For more information, visit https://www.goredforwomen.org/

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit