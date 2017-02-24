KCAS pet of the week: Smokey





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Smokey, this week’s adoptable pet of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Smokey is a 3-year-old Chihuahua who kind of resembles a meerkat. While he can be a bit shy around new people, he will warm up and want to cuddle with his human.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is also showcasing Quincy the hedgehog, and while he’s not up for adoption, he serves as the mascot of the shelter’s dog licensing program.

For dog owners, dog licenses can be purchased or renewed online, at KCAS and at many township offices, too. For a full list of locations, go to accesskent.com.

To learn more about Smokey or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.



