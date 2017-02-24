Photos: Van Andel Institute’s Winterfest Celebration 2017

The Van Andel Institute's 12th annual Winterfest Celebration. (Feb. 23, 2017)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People came together at Van Andel Institute’s 12th annual Winterfest Celebration to raise money for Parkinson’s research.

It’s Van Andel Institute’s only event that raises funds specifically for their groundbreaking research on the disease. There was a silent auction, dinner, cocktails and a live auction.

