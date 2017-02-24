Police: Man in custody after stabbing son in BC

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a man was arrested after he stabbed his son early Friday morning.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. in the first block of Arthur Street.

When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man in an upstairs apartment with a stab wound to his stomach. Officers found the 60-year-old suspect outside and took him into custody.

Witnesses told police that the two men had been arguing throughout the night. The father and son live together.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail on felony assault charges.

