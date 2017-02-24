Prosecutor recommends no jail for FBI agent who shot at officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has recommended no jail time for an FBI agent accused of shooting at a Grand Rapids police officer in December.

Ruben Manuel Hernandez, 35, pleaded no contest to felonious assault in 61st District Court Friday morning. As part of the plea deal, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and brandishing a weapon in public charges were both dropped.

His attorney said the no contest plea was entered as a result of Hernandez having no recollection of what happened that night.

Officers were called to the Planet Fitness on 28th Street, near the East Beltline, after Hernandez was seen with a firearm inside the gym on Dec. 6.

Authorities say Hernandez then shot at a police sergeant when he tried to speak with him. Hernandez was arrested a short time later in The Orbit Room parking lot north of the Shops at CenterPoint mall. No one was hurt in the incident.

A video from inside a police cruiser, which was obtained by 24 Hour News 8 through the Freedom of Information Act, shows an interview with Hernandez after he was arrested.

“Anybody that is wearing a uniform, I will not hurt you,” said Hernandez.

His attorney said Hernandez may have had a “paranoid” episode at the time of the incident. He said alcohol may have played a factor.

Hernandez is expected to be sentenced on April 13.

He reportedly came to Grand Rapids from Las Vegas to conduct interviews on an undisclosed case.

