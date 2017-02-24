Suspect in toddler’s death facing homicide charge

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who police say is the main suspect in a 14-month-old’s death is back behind bars, jail records show.

Wayne Brown, 29, is being held at the Newaygo County Jail where he faces several charges including homicide, but it’s unclear if those charges are connected to the death of Laylah Heether.

Heether died in the hospital on Tuesday, one week after she was found unresponsive while she was at home with her stepdad who police identified as Brown. Investigators say she died of injuries associated with child abuse.

A doctor at Grand Rapids’ Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where Laylah was treated, reportedly concluded that “trauma is the only thing that could have caused these injuries,” according to a petition to Newaygo County Circuit Court related to the case.

The report also documented injuries to Laylah’s genitals that a YWCA sexual abuse nurse concluded were from “probable sexual abuse.”

Brown was arrested shortly after the baby’s hospitalization on a domestic violence charge. He’s accused of assaulting Laylah’s mother. He was released from jail after someone posted $1,000 for his bond on that charge.

—–

Online:

Laylah’s obituary

GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses

Justice for Laylah Facebook page

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

