The Grand Rapids Ballet celebrates its 46th season in style

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Grand Rapids Ballet is celebrating its 46th Season! Therefore, “Artistic Director” Patricia Barker and “Choreographer in Residence” Penny Sauders joined us in studio.

MOVEMEDIA

World Premieres our next ballet March 10-12, 2017

Over the years, MOVEMEDIA has become a must see production for new and exciting works in the world of dance. Join us as we present an innovative assortment of pieces by some of the most talented choreographers today.

MOVEMEDIA is a contemporary dance series featuring dance works merging visual elements of sets, props, costumes and lighting, framed by technology and digital media to enhance the body in space by providing internationally recognized choreographers a creative canvas.

Purchase tickets, here.

Spring Break for Kids

Special event for children April 4-6, 2017

Grand Rapids Ballet presents Spring Break for Kids: “The Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish & The Mermaids” Johnny Starfish, a rock star, who is getting ready for a show when his dolphin friends tell him one of his mermaids, who are part of his act, is missing and then is kidnapped by an Evil Villainess and her henchmen and taken to her lair. Johnny and his friends fan out across town to find the missing mermaid, calling upon the Mayor of Kelpville, the secret police, and even Julie the Newscaster.

Before the performance, enjoy pre-show activities including a costume dress-up, arts and crafts, the chance to win great prizes, and more!

Purchase tickets, here.

Alice in Wonderland

Our final show of the 2016-2017 season – April 28-30 & May 5-7, 2017

Alice in Wonderland will be a delight to the eyes and ears. Curiouser and curiouser is certainly how you’ll feel after watching the costumes, set design, and music all come together in a whimsical onstage adventure.

Purchase tickets, here.

For more information:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

