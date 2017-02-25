Authorities searching for missing Niles Twp. woman

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Deputies say 47-year-old Aleshia Ryan walked away from her home on Country Club Drive in Niles Township. Family members are concerned because she is disabled.

Authorities say Ryan may be wearing a pink t-shirt and jeans.

Deputies say they, along with Niles police, Niles Township fire officials and Cass County K-9 units are conducting grid searches.

Anyone with information on Aleshia Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department at 269.983.9956

