Family identifies man killed by wrong-way driver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle on US-131 in Kent County Thursday has been identified by his fiancé.

Jonathon Miles Yarrington, 27, was hit and killed by the wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman, on US-131 near 28th Street Thursday night. The wrong-way driver was also killed in the crash.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of US-131, between 28th and 32nd streets.

A third vehicle was involved. That driver was not seriously injured.

Michigan State Police are waiting for an autopsy and toxicology reports on the wrong-way driver.

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to watch the interview with Yarrington’s fiancé Melissa Ann Bazan.

