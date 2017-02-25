Group raises more than $2K for Abbie Kopf





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group called “Abbie’s Angels” is trying to help the youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage.

The group organized a fundraiser Saturday for Abbie Kopf and her family at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University where 30 vendors set up shop.

All proceeds from a silent auction and t-shirt sales will go to the Kopf family to help with Abbie’s medical expenses. Vendors also donated a portion of their total sales to the family.

“We find that she is a hero and she is strong. We just want to do the best for her that we can to make her get through this,” Melissa Moody, a vendor at the fundraiser.

Organizers told 24 Hour News 8 they had raised more than $2,000 Saturday.

Abbie has undergone a number of surgeries since the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting rampage in the Kalamazoo area.

On Feb. 10, doctors at Bronson Hospital re-inserted a plate where the bullet had shattered Abbie’s skull. In June, an infection forced doctors to remove the plate reshaping her skull only a month after it was inserted. In August, she underwent another surgery to repair an incision that wasn’t healing properly.

Abbie is among two survivors of the Feb. 20, 2016 shooting rampage in the Kalamazoo area that left six people dead. You can follow her progress on the family Facebook and GoFundMe pages.

Abigail Kopf’s Recovery GoFundMe account

Abbie’s Recovery Facebook page

