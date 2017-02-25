Photos: Legacy Ball 2017

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)

In recognition of Black History Month, Grand Rapids hosted its 9th Annual Grand Rapids Legacy Ball on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck)