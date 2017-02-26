Battle Creek man accused of stabbing girlfriend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man is being held on an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, police say.
The Battle Creek Police Department said the assault happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Lakeside Drive, off of Capital Avenue SW.
Police said the suspect, a 57-year-old man, and his girlfriend, a 33-year-old woman, got into an argument. Police say the situation escalated and the man used a knife to stab the woman two or three times in her upper back and shoulder area.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A K-9 tracked the suspect to the area of Capital Avenue and Golden Drive. He was taken to the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of assault with intent to murder.