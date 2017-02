GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crash has shut down a stretch of eastbound 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

The closure is between Division and Madison avenues. The Grand Rapids Police Department is on the scene.

Details about the crash are few. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or how seriously.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

