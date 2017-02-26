Man, child killed in Cass Co. crash; woman airlifted to hospital

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cass County sheriff’s deputies say a 4-year-old boy was one of two people killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened at 3:17 a.m. on School Street near Tice Beach in Silver Creek Township. Silver Creek Township is northwest of Dowagiac.

Deputies say the driver, 21-year-old Jordan White, was westbound on School Street when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck several trees.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. The child, Wyatt Lister, also died at the scene.

Wyatt’s mother, 20-year-old Allison Hurry, was airlifted to the hospital. Her condition was not released.

Deputies say none of the three occupants in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.

The crash is under investigation, however deputies say speed and alcohol may have played a role.

