MSP identifies wrong-way driver in deadly crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman who caused a deadly crash while driving the wrong way on US-131 Thursday.

Police confirm to 24 Hour News 8 that 25-year-old Jane Slotsema was driving the south on northbound US-131 in Wyoming when she struck a car being driven by Jonathon Yarrington. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash. That driver was not seriously injured.

Police are waiting for toxicology reports, which could take weeks, to determine if drugs or alcohol was a factor.

