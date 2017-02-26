Photos: Grand Rapids Polar Plunge 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge took place on February 25, 2017 outside the Van Andel Arena in a swimming pool! Michigan will have 25 Polar Plunges in 2017. Polar Plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) event. (Michael Buck)
The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge took place on February 25, 2017 outside the Van Andel Arena in a swimming pool! Michigan will have 25 Polar Plunges in 2017. Polar Plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) event. (Michael Buck)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge took place Feb. 25, 2017 outside the Van Andel Arena in a swimming pool! Michigan will have 25 Polar Plunges in 2017. Polar Plunges are a Law Enforcement Torch Run event.

Grand Rapids Polar Plunge 2017