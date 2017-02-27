2 shot in Grand Rapids; car seen leaving the scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s southeast side.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday. The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 1000 block of Franklin Street SE; the other victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back in the 1000 block of Prince Street.

Officers have taped off a full city block at Prince Street and Neland Avenue as the investigation unfolds.

Sgt. Terry Dixon tells 24 Hour News 8 a gray car left the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide additional information on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8 at noon as details come into our newsroom.

