AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 4 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.30 per gallon. That’s about 54 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.28 per gallon in the Detroit area, where it’s up about 3 cents from a week ago. The highest average was about $2.40 in the Marquette area. It was the seventh consecutive week that Marquette had the highest average price in the state.

Michigan ranks 21st nationally for the most expensive average daily gas price.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

