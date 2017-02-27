AP: VA data show low rate of discipline for drug loss, theft

HOPE YEN, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 21, 2013 file photo, the Veterans Affairs Department in Washington. Federal authorities are stepping up investigations at Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers due to a sharp increase in opioid theft, missing prescriptions or unauthorized drug use by VA employees since 2009, according to government data obtained by The Associated Press. A hearing is expected the week of Feb. 27. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors, nurses or pharmacy employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ hospitals were disciplined in only a small fraction of thousands of reported cases of opioid theft and missing prescriptions since 2010.

That’s according to government data obtained by The Associated Press.

About 372 VA employees were dismissed, suspended or reprimanded for a drug or alcohol-related issue across a network of more than 160 medical centers and 1,000 clinics over the last six years. During that time, there were over 11,000 reported incidences of drug loss or theft at federal hospitals.

That means VA employees were disciplined in roughly 3 percent of cases.

Disciplined employees had failed a drug test or were suspected of stealing drugs, among other offenses.

The VA declined comment on reasons behind the low disciplinary rate.