At least 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash near Kzoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was hospitalized Monday after a rollover crash west of Kalamazoo.

The crash happened at the intersection of 9th Street and KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Matyas. Three vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear. Matyas said the intersection is at the bottom of a steep hill, which makes it easier for vehicles to roll.

He did not immediately know how seriously the person who was hospitalized was injured, nor did he know if anyone else was hurt.

Northbound 9th and westbound KL were closed for a short time while crews were cleaning up.

