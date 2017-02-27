Construction to begin on riverfront hotel in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction is set to begin on a new riverfront hotel in the North Monroe District of downtown Grand Rapids.

West Michigan hotel developer Suburban Inns announced it will start construction on the Embassy Suites located at 710 Monroe Avenue NW. It will start with the demolition of a building at 737 Bond Avenue, according to a news release.

The seven-story hotel will have 246 suites, including a Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill and indoor pool. It will also feature a banquet facility and meeting rooms, the release said.

The hotel is expected to open in the summer of 2019.

