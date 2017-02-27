Jeffrey Willis’ cousin in court Monday for Heeringa case

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with being an accessory to the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa will be in court Monday.

Kevin Bluhm is scheduled to be at a probable cause hearing.

Bluhm previously pleaded guilty to lying to a peace officer after Norton Shores police said he weaved an elaborate account about how he helped his cousin, suspected serial killer Jeffrey Willis, “take care” of Heeringa, then later admitted the entire story was a lie. Bluhm was also admitted to lying to police in the Rebekah Bletsch murder investigation.

Bluhm, who previously worked as a sergeant at a state prison in Muskegon, was sentenced in September 2016 to time served, 96 days in jail, for the two counts of lying to a peace officer. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond on the accessory charge.

Willis is accused of kidnapping and killing Heeringa in April 2013 and killing Bletsch in June 2014.

He is also accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in April 2016. That teen escaped and it was her report that led investigators to Willis.

