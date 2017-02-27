Feb. 27 basketball roundup: HS girls, college women

Caledonia vs. East Grand Rapids in a high school girls basketball district matchup. (Feb. 27, 2017)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the high school girls basketball tournament tipped off Monday, women met in the college ranks to battle for the WHAC championship.

Davenport topped Siena Heights 77-39 for the conference title. The win also earned Davenport a berth in the NAIA Division II tournament.

Also above, we’ve got highlights of these first-round games in the high school girls basketball tournament:

  • (Class B) Grand Rapids Catholic Central steamrolled Wellspring 59-7.
  • (Class B) Hamilton beat Unity Christian 37-21.
  • (Class A) Caledonia topped East Grand Rapids 53-50 in overtime.

