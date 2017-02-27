Gaslight Village hunting ‘right fit’ for empty storefronts

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Business leaders in the Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids are hoping their new ideas can help revitalize the shopping center and prevent more store owners from closing up shop.

Walking through the business district Monday, 24 Hour News 8 counted more than a half dozen empty storefronts. That’s many more than store owners would like to see.

“I hate to see people fail. I’ve watched two businesses come in and I knew immediately that it wasn’t the right fit,” James Garnant told 24 Hour News 8.

Garnant has owned The James Salon along Wealthy Street for 10 years and has expanded twice. Now, along with his partner, he’s heading up the local business association and hoping to bring what has worked for him to everyone.

“Gaslight Village is in a transition right now — trying to find what’s going to work here,” Garnant said.

That’s the challenge: finding what will work and what will sell. Garnant said more retail stores and boutiques are needed, but not just any kind.

“Every area has their own market. You have to fill the needs of that market or you aren’t going to be successful,” he said.

Of course, there’s also the battle against online shopping — not just in the Gaslight Village, but everywhere.

And in Gaslight Village specifically, store owners also have to contend with high rent and high property taxes. Garnant said that’s not an issue once businesses have earned a following.

“East Grand Rapids is a loyal community. If you put the right business down here, they’re going to support you,” he said.

Garnant said it’s also important to bring in more people from other communities. To help do so, area business owners plan to have musicians in the area this summer and possibly start up a farmer’s market.

Gaslight Village does have some momentum. Two of the empty storefronts may not be for long as a new bar and restaurant is on its way, as is a Kilwins chocolate shop.

Gernant said those interested in business opportunities can call his salon at 616.776.6090.

