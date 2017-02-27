‘Hospital-centric’ hotel to be built near Metro Health in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A hotel aimed at providing patients and their families a home away from home is about to take shape at Metro Health Village in Wyoming.

Orion Real Estate Solutions and Gateway Investment Partners announced plans Monday to build Home2 Suites by Hilton on a 2-acre site within walking distance of Metro Health: University of Michigan Health.

The 57,000 square-foot, four-story hotel will offer rooms that meet the Americans with Disabilities Act’s requirements for accessibility. Bariatric rooms will also be included in the plan, which calls for a total of 107 rooms.

The $13 million project is also expected to include a bar and restaurant with health-conscious menu items; a fitness center and pool that will host physical therapy sessions; and “hospital-centric information and concierge-type services,” according to a Monday news release from developers.

Construction on the new hotel is expected to begin this spring and finish by spring of 2018. The hotel is expected to hire 50 full-time employees.

