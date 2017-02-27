ICYMI: Best Oscars moments for the water cooler

HOLLYWOOD (NEXSTAR) — You can’t have missed the biggest moment of the Oscars…when “La La Land” was accidentally awarded Best Picture when the real winner was “Moonlight.” It was too awkward for words.
But the Oscars are long. Maybe you didn’t know a lot about the movies this year, maybe you took a bathroom break at the wrong time, or maybe you couldn’t watch it because ABC’s live stream DIDN’T WORK….regardless, there are a few things you need to know about the show when you head into the office tomorrow.
Justin Timberlake opens show with “Can’t Stop the Feeling”
Jimmy Kimmel goes all-in for opening
“Hidden Figures” cast’s major #SquadGoals
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes on “Moana”
Candy falling from the sky
Best Foreign Flim director boycotts ceremony, award accepted by first Muslim woman in space
Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress
Nicole Kidman’s really weird clapping
Couple from outside brought in, married by Denzel Washington
Jimmy Kimmel and The New York Times trolls Pres. Trump
Kimmel and “Lion” star re-create “The Lion King”
WINNERS LIST
- Best Picture — “Moonlight”
- Best Actor — Casey Afleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Best Actress — Emma Stone, “La La Land”
- Best Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
- Best Supporting Actress — Viola Davis, “Hidden Figures”
- Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America
- Best Foreign Language Film — “The Salesman”
- Best Animated Film — “Zootopia”
- Best Animated Short Film — “Piper”
- Best Live-Action Short Film — “Lucy”
- Best Documentary, Short Subject — “The White Helmets”
- Best Original Score — “La La Land”
- Best Original Song — “City of Stars” from “La La Land”
- Best Directing — “La La Land”
- Best Adapted Screenplay — “Moonlight”
- Best Makeup & Hairstyling — “Suicide Squad”
- Best Sound Editing — “Arrival”
- Best Sound Mixing — “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Best Costume Design – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
- Best Visual Effects — “The Jungle Book”
- Best Film Editing — “Hacksaw Ridge”
- Best Production Design — “La La Land”
- Best Cinematography — “La La Land”