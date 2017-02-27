Mackinac Bridge reopens after closure over falling ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge has reopened after falling ice from cables and towers forced its temporary closure.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says ice is still falling and motorists should reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 mph, to remain alert and to exercise appropriate caution.

The falling ice earlier prompted the closure of the roughly 5-mile span for about an hour Monday morning. Bridge officials say an ice storm on Friday coated the structure.

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

